Conservationists urge Lake voters to register Republican to retain Commissioner Shields

Leesburg and Lake County residents who are concerned about protected county lands, Rural Protection Areas and wildlife preservation are galvanizing to keep Lake County Commissioner Doug Shields, District 1, in office.

There's one wrinkle: Shields, a Republican, will run in an Aug. 20 closed primary. In Florida, primary elections are open to all registered voters if the candidates are of the same party. But if there are candidates from other parties vying for the seat, then the primary is closed.

In this race, there are three Republican candidates and three write-in candidates. So the primary is closed to just registered Republicans. The winner will take on the three write-in candidates in November.

Many of the county's eco-conscious voters are registered Democrats, Independents, or have no party affiliation. If they want to support Shields in the primary, they will need to switch their registration to Republican so they are eligible to vote.

"Although I am an Independent voter, I chose to change my party to Republican to have a voice in our local Lake County elections," concerned citizen Lisa Hayden wrote in an email blast to a group of conservation-minded voters. "It is a huge ask, but if we don't vote for Doug, we risk losing the protection his vote has provided to Lake County."

Hayden told the Daily Commercial that Shields has been instrumental in protecting rural Lake County through his words and action on the Board of County Commissioners.

In her email, she credited Shields for voicing his opposition and concern over annexations of rural land, ensuring the public's safety by fully funding the Lake County Sheriff's Office, and strongly supporting the re-opening of Emeralda Marsh Area 4.

Shields' report card on conservation in Lake County includes a sole BOCC no vote on a proposal to build 600 plus houses in the middle of Lake Avalon's rural community.​

He opposed and voted against a Motocross facility in a rural, residential area, and during an Oct. 11, 2022, Lake County Commission meeting, Shields voted against a high-density development, offering that he would like to see lower density and more space for the wetlands.​

Hayden praised Shields for not forgetting his campaign promises. On April 4, 2023, industrial use was proposed on agricultural parcels in the Four Corners area. Shields said he would oppose the application because he had campaigned on protecting the Green Swamp, and that he and his constituents were against adding more sand trucks.

What's more, during the April 19, 2023, Lake County Commission meeting, while inquiring about public and private joint conservation efforts, Shields said that protecting the Green Swamp was "in the interest of the whole state of Florida."

During the June 11 Lake County Commission Meeting, Shields voted in favor of adding a referendum to the Nov. 5 ballot to renew funding for the Public Lands Acquisition Program in order to preserve rural lands for conservation, as well as passive recreation.

Anthony Sabatini and Sam Simmons are the two other Republicans in the race.

The qualified write-in candidates are Vara Vail, a Clermont-based MAGA enthusiast and wife of Supervisor of Elections candidate Tom Vail; and Yesmira Saldana of Minneola, also a Donald Trump supporter.

Sabatini is also a staunch Trump supporter (though the former president didn't endorse him against incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster for a congressional seat). He announced his candidacy for the Lake County commission on X and listed some of his objectives. Among them is using the seat to "stop badly planned overdevelopment." Conservation is not listed on his website's core platform objectives.

Simmons has a degree in agriculture operations management from the University of Florida has worked for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as an inspector.

On his facebook page, the Republican candidate called out "less-than-knowledgeable folks" conjuring problems that he said "don’t really exist," adding that this group of unspecific people "spew tons of empty rhetoric about how they’re going to protect you from this and save the environment from that in order to convince you to vote for them."

"Take the poor, over-referenced Green Swamp, for example," Simmons writes. "The other guys in this race have taken the position that the Green Swamp must be protected at all costs. It already is — look up the planning and zoning regulations that apply to Green Swamp properties. I live in it, and I have acreage and use restrictions like everyone else who lives here. Problem solved. Multi-family low income housing? Again, check out the existing regs and, voila, another problem solved! Roads and infrastructure and emergency services? FUBAR, seemingly by design."

Registration and party affiliation changes will be accepted by the Supervisor of Elections Office through July 22.

The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office will send primary election vote-by-mail ballots on July 5 to registered voters who already have a request on file. Counter pickups will also be available to voters and designees on July 12 at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Tavares. Mailouts of VBM ballots will continue through Aug. 10, and the last day for counter pickups is Aug 9.

Visit lakevotes.com for more information.

