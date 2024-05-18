Conservationist and philanthropist Elizabeth Moore receives honorary degree in Rhode Island

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert was the keynote speaker at the Military Officers Association Sarasota Scholarship Luncheon on May 8. Five JROTC and 12 merit scholarships ($3,000 each) were awarded to Sarasota County seniors based on leadership and community service. Attending the ceremony with Alpert, from left, were Addy Domian, Lizzy Mopps, Marco Vegh, Hayden Wilding, Nishalle Uthuppan, Ayla Edwards, Ethan Hylwa, Margaret Toth, Danielle Vassos, and scholarship chair Susan Warmington. Visit sarasotamoaa.com.

Local conservationist honored by Roger Williams University

Elizabeth Moore, a Sarasota conservationist and philanthropist whose contributions have advanced environmental efforts and science education in the Gulf Coast, was honored by Roger Williams University during commencement exercises on May 17 in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Sarasota conservationist and philanthropist Elizabeth Moore.

Moore, a founding member of the Sarasota-based Climate Adaptation Center, received an honorary degree to recognize her work uniting science, the arts, and entrepreneurship. Moore serves on the boards of Mote Marine Aquarium, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Gulf Shellfish Institute, Florida Wildlife Corridor, New College Foundation, and Lemur Conservation Foundation.

Moore, from Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., helped Mote open the Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration in the Florida Keys in 2017. She also was instrumental in establishing the Marine Science Center at St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Bradenton and creating an 1,100-acre conservation easement, Triangle Ranch, near Myakka River State Park.

Coast Guard Auxiliary hosts free safe boating activities

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be participating in free public events in Sarasota to help spread boating safety and encourage boating education during National Safe Boating Week (May 18-24).

Events begin on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the 10th Street Boat Ramp in Centennial Park. The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be joined by the Sarasota Police Department Marine Division and Coast Guard Station Cortez to provide education and activities, including free vessel safety examinations. Vessel examinations will also be available at Ted Sperling Park at south Lido Beach and at the Turtle Beach Boat Ramp.

More events will be held throughout the boating season in Sarasota, and safe boating classes are available through the Coast Guard Auxiliary at Flotilla84Sarasota.com. For information about the Coast Guard Auxiliary – the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard – visit cgaux.org.

Manatee River Rotary Club awards six IB scholarships

Six International Baccalaureate students at Southeast High School received scholarships from the Manatee River Rotary Club during a recent club meeting at 3 Keys Brewery in Bradenton.

Southeast High School Principal Ginger Collins (left), International Baccalaureate coordinator Megan Bishop (center), and Assistant Principal Michael Perez with Manatee River Rotary Club scholarship winners Angeline Cao, Alexander Cao, Daniel Berry, Nicholas Sevarino, Brooke Kuiken, and Abigail Hite.

Abigail Hite and Alexander Cao received $5,000 scholarships and Angeline Cao a $1,000 award. Brooke Kuiken, Nicolas Sevarino, and Daniel Berry received $500. The students earned their awards based on their research and understanding of International Baccalaureate and Rotary International and how the Escuelas Hermanas (Sister Schools) program brings them together.

"These are amazing students,” club president Joe Stoddard said. "I know their parents are proud of them and the parents deserve all the praise in the world for raising such great young people.”

Sister Schools was created for Manatee County’s IB schools 16 years ago. Johnson Middle School and Southeast High are paired with three schools in Guatemala's Central Highlands. In visits to Sister Schools in previous years, Southeast students installed solar lights and water filtration systems.

Around and about

· The Miss Florida All-Stars Tournament continues Saturday and Sunday at the Miss Sarasota Softball Fields, 4770 17th St. The tournament features 50 elite teams from across Florida, comprising 600 players ranging in age from 6 to 16. Admission is free. For schedules and information, visit misssarasotasoftball.org.

· The Sarasota Guitar and Amp Show is May 25-26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, featuring vintage guitar dealers, guitar clinics, amplifiers, and other guitar-related equipment. Plus food trucks and live performances. Tickets/info: sarasotaguitarshow.com, 941-993-3098. ... Piano Friends will perform at Rose & Ivy, 1296 First St., Sarasota, on May 25 at 3 p.m., including international concert virtuoso pianist Eleonora Lvov.

· Creative Liberties with artist Shelley Kishpaugh will host a free circus-themed Family Art Day on May 25 from 9:30 a.m.-noon at 927 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota. The event will feature a stilt walker, face painter, and balloon artist. All supplies included. (creativeliberties.net; 941-799-6634; info@creativeliberties.net)

· Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 South Tamiami Trail, will hold weekly summer camps for children ages 7 to 13 from June 3-July 26. Young artists will have the opportunity to explore themes, activities, and projects inspired by art and artists on view at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design. For information and registration, visit sarasotaartmuseum.org/summer-camp-2024.

· Laurel Civic is hosting its Summer Teen Empowerment Program for upcoming ninth through 12th graders in Sarasota County from June 3-July 25. The seven-week life skills camp is designed to equip participants with tools for success, including career exploration, personal finances and banking, health and wellness, and business skills. For information and registration, visit laurelcivic.org.

· FISH (Friends in Service Here) of North Port, a nonprofit providing transportation for North Port residents to medical appointments, is seeking additional volunteer drivers to devote a couple of hours a week. Mileage reimbursement provided. FISH also needs answering service operators. Volunteers are protected against liability by the Florida Volunteer Protection Act. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.

Submissions by Susan Warmington, Melanie Thibeault, Justin Kloer, Eddie Robinette, Mia Kurecki, Kevin Wood, Debye Bernard, Su Byron, Susan Yannetti, Vanita Moses-Cook, and Bruce Isbell.

