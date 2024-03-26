Conservation group wants to buy 'The Point' in Topsail Beach. Now it just needs $8 million.

Aerial view of The Point at the southern end of Topsail Beach, with New Topsail Inlet and Lea-Hutaff Island visible in the distance.

A coastal conservation group has announced plans to purchase the undeveloped southern end of Topsail Beach, potentially bringing to a close a years-long and contentious debate on the Pender County barrier island about what should happen to the area colloquially known as "The Point."

But the N.C. Coastal Land Trust admits the proposal is "ambitious" and represents a "daunting challenge" to come up with the $8 million to actually purchase the roughly 150 acres by March 2025.

Still, the group said it's a gamble worth taking, noting the ecological and intrinsic value in protecting one of the largest private tracts left along the N.C. coast.

"The Point represents one of the last vestiges of undeveloped, privately-owned land on North Carolina's barrier islands," said Harrison Marks, the land trust's executive director, in a news release. "Its protection hinges on community support. Together, we will ensure this ecological haven remains intact for generations to come."

Most Topsail Beach residents were against plans to develop "The Point" when a Raleigh couple floated plans to turn part of the popular site at the town's southern tip into a family compound.

While the land trust is already pursing federal and state grants to support the purchase, Marks made it clear that community support would be vital to making protection of "The Point" a reality.

If the land trust’s fundraising efforts are unsuccessful, the nonprofit conservation group will not be able to buy and ensure permanent conservation of the south end, states information released Tuesday.

To that end, land trust officials intend to meet with Topsail Beach officials and hold a public meeting in the near future to map out the fundraising plans and future plans for "The Point," which at this point would see the land once purchased turned over to the N.C. Division of Coastal Management to be managed as a reserve site. The agency already runs several reserve sites in Southeastern North Carolina, including Masonboro Island, Bald Head Woods, and Bird Island near Sunset Beach.

While private property, "The Point" for decades has been viewed as a quasi-public asset by residents and visitors to Topsail Beach. It's mix of beach, dunes and wetlands and scrub forest also has served as vital habitat for a host of coastal flora and fauna, including nesting sea turtles and shorebirds.

UP IN THE AIR: With rezoning request pulled, what does the future hold for 'The Point' in Topsail Beach?

But the site's uncertain future, which has been percolating for decades, became frontpage news when Laura and Todd Olson, founder of the software company Pendo, announced plans two years ago to purchase the site and build a family compound consisting of several structures − although 80% of the site would have remained protected and undeveloped.

The community reaction was swift and largely negative, eventually prompting the Olsons to pull their rezoning request in late November 2023. But the Raleigh couple's exit did little more than kick the fate of "The Point" down the road.

In the release announcing the property's potential sale, the site's current owners said they were excited to see the property earmarked for protection.

“The owners are proud to entrust the future of our property to the Coastal Land Trust and the Division of Coastal Management," said Renée McCullen, speaking for the McLeod, Oppegaard and McCullen families. "It’s our hope that by preserving the South End, future generations will enjoy the restorative power the coastal environment provides and be reminded of what the entire island once resembled."

According to 2023 Pender County tax records, the property has an assessed tax value of $2.96 million.

