Conservation Foundation to host Wild About Nature Festival, Conservation Community Luncheon

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast will host their annual Wild About Nature Festival on April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Bay Preserve headquarters in Osprey (400 Palmetto Ave.).

With an exhibitor lineup featuring local environmental and youth-serving organizations, the free children’s festival features a day of nature-based activities and exploration. All activities, including tree climbing, nature printing, native plant planting, animal encounters, face-painting, crafts, and games, are free and meant to get kids outside and excited about nature.

There also will be food trucks, including Currywurst, The Empanada Girl, Simply Greek by Wynnberry, Kona Ice, and Surfing Coconut.

”We are delighted to bring this engaging and educational festival back to Bay Preserve,” said Christine Johnson, president of the Conservation Foundation. “Through both our year-round youth education programming and events such as these, we provide kids with the kind of wow moments in nature that lead to a lifelong respect for and appreciation of the great outdoors."

Registration is not required but Facebook event RSVPs are requested. All parking is offsite at First Baptist Church of Osprey, Victory Baptist Church, and the historic Osprey Library. Handicapped parking is available. A trolley will transport guests between the event space and parking areas.

For details, including participating exhibitors, visit the Conservation Foundation’s Wild About Nature Facebook event page, conservationfoundation.com, and conservationfoundation.com/wild.

Community Luncheon

The Conservation Foundation will host a Conservation Community Luncheon on April 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East.

The luncheon will showcase the Conservation Foundation’s impact and the importance of land conservation. In celebration of 20 years of protecting Southwest Florida’s land and water, the not-for-profit land trust asked individuals in the conservation community to share their thoughts for an anniversary video.

Following the video, Conservation Foundation president Christine Johnson will moderate a panel of local experts sharing their insights into land conservation and the environment. Panelists include Damon Moore of Oyster River Ecology; Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County Director of Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources; and Jon Thaxton of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

“As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary, this luncheon is the perfect opportunity to highlight the individuals, foundations, and organizations who have helped us protect almost 20,000 acres so far,” said Lee Ann Rodriguez, Conservation Foundation director of philanthropy.

For more information, including tickets and sponsorships, visit conservatonfoundation.com/luncheon.

Eco Explorers Camp

The Conservation Foundation is introducing Eco Explorers Summer Camp this summer. Registration is open now for the nature-based day camp designed to provide campers aged 8 to 11 with an immersive outdoors learning experience.

Weekly sessions take place at Bay Preserve in Osprey, Monday-Friday: Session 1 June 10-14; Session 2 June 17-21; Session 3 July 8-12; Session 4 July 15-19; Session 5 July 22-26; and Session 6 July 29-Aug. 2. Registration is required and limited to 20 campers per week on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Youth education and engagement are core components of our work,” said Christine Johnson. “We are excited to help connect more kids in the community to the wonders of nature through our new summer camp programming.”

Camp activities will be led by the Conservation Foundation’s community education team. To learn more or register, visit conservationfoundation.com/ecocamp.

Submitted by Sam Valentin

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Conservation Foundation to present Wild About Nature Festival