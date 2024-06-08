Conservation continues in Carlsbad despite endangered species listings

In light of the recent decision by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, some question the efficacy of Candidate Conservation Agreements, such as those in place for the Lesser Prairie-Chicken and Dunes Sagebrush Lizard. While both species have been listed as threatened or endangered by the US Fish and Wildlife Service across their ranges, it remains true that CEHMMs’ Candidate Conservation Agreements are effective at not only implementing conservation across the landscape despite land ownership but also providing a much-needed benefit to ranchers and the oil and gas industry throughout Eastern New Mexico.

Enrollment in these programs protects ranchers and oil and gas from “take” of the species, which is defined by the Endangered Species Act as “to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or to attempt to engage in any such conduct." By agreeing to conservation measures through these programs, participants such as ranchers and oil and gas operators receive assurances that additional restrictions will not be placed on their activities if or when a species is listed as threatened or endangered. This “insurance policy” enables operators and ranchers to continue to work on the landscape when a species, such as the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard, is listed under the ESA by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Ranchers benefit from habitat improvement projects funded by industry enrollments, including mesquite treatments, fencing work, windmill conversions to solar, and water trough installations, which also enhance habitat for the species, supporting their conservation.

The dunes sagebrush lizard is a small, light brown phrynosomatid lizard (family Phrynosomatidae, genus Sceloporus). Shinnery oaks provide food, shade and a breeding ground for the Dunes sagebrush Lizard.

Unfortunately, there are situations where a listing may still occur despite significant conservation efforts throughout the range of a species, such is the case with the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard. But make no mistake, Candidate Conservation Agreements are still effective and provide a much-needed “insurance policy” to those whose services we rely on across the landscape. Ranchers and oil and gas operators enrolled in these programs are able to continue with their activities without a hitch and receive added protections that others not enrolled do not receive. The benefits of enrollment, along with the cooperative conservation that occurs, makes CEHMMs’ Candidate Conservation Agreements incredibly effective.

With the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard being listed as endangered, enrollment into CEHMM’s Candidate Conservation Agreement Program will close effective June 20, 2024. Those not enrolled in the program may face consultation through the US Fish and Wildlife Service for activities in or near Dunes Sagebrush Lizard habitat, which may be a months-long process. Operators may also be held responsible for the “take” of a species due to their activities if proper measures are not followed. For more information or questions on how to enroll and ensure your activities may continue in the face of this listing decision, contact CEHMM at 575-885-3700.

CEHMM is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Carlsbad, New Mexico. We are here to help keep industry on the ground working while simultaneously providing conservation efforts through cooperative conservation. For further information on how CEHMM can assist your activities on the landscape, visit our website at www.cehmm.org or call the CEHMM office at 575-885-3700.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Conservation continues in despite endangered species listings