Conor J. Long Foundation hosts annual Spring Clean Up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteers in Hamburg got their spring cleaning done today during the Conor J. Long Foundation’s annual Spring Clean Up.

The foundation was created in honor of 20-year-old Conor Long who died in a hiking accident in 2018.

Organizers of the event told News 4 that Long had an unwavering commitment to being kind and helping others.

“Conor was a remarkable young man, and he just had this incredible way of doing unbelievably kind things for people without ever being asked, just to help someone out, make their day a little bit brighter,” Julie Coppola Cox, a Conor J. Long Foundation board member, said. “His incredible wealth of generosity is something that we all saw, his friends and family, as something that we’d love to have grow in our community.”

Volunteers spent their day freshening up yards in the area for people who needed the help, which included raking and weeding.

120 volunteers helped 32 households during their first clean up in 2019, and last year, 400 volunteers helped 100 households, according to their website.

After a day of yard work, the volunteers enjoyed food, drinks and live music.

Latest Local News

Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024 as a digital producer. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can see more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.