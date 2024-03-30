Connie ‘the container dog’ delivered her own cargo in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Connie “the container dog” has quite a tale to tell.

The mutt made headlines across the country when a couple of Coast Guard inspectors found her in a shipping container in a Houston, Texas port.

We met her on Friday chillin’ on a comfy couch in Portsmouth with her foster family.

“I saw her on a Facebook post that someone had made about a dog being found in a shipping container and had been there for eight days and by some miracle, survived,” said Dr. Andrea Deoudis, a veterinarian and co-founder of Forever Changed Animal Rescue.

Connie came to her about a week after the port rescue.

“As soon as I started examining her, we could tell she had mammary development,” Deoudis said, “which is when we came to the realization this dog might be pregnant.”

Surprise! Connie had her own cargo.

Not only had she survived a week locked in a dark container with no food or water, somehow she kept eight puppies alive.

“It’s amazing,” Deoudis said. But it’s also been rough for the dog. That litter of little ones is always hungry. Together they now outweigh mom with her still fragile frame, and their delivery wasn’t easy either.

“We had to get a little MacGyver with things,” Deoudis said.

She didn’t have all of her veterinary gear at home and ended up rescuing one of the pups from an umbilical chord issue using dental floss and iodine.

“Yes, it’s it’s been a wild ride for sure,” she said.

And it’s about to get more wild. All of the puppies are now up for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting a puppy you can fill out an online application with Forever Changed Animal Rescue.

Connie has already been adopted and will go to her forever home once the pups are weaned.

