Connellsville Area Community Ministries raises thousands of dollars for Fayette County community

An annual telethon helped raise money to make a difference in Fayette County.

The “Heart to Hope” telethon is put on by Connellsville Area Community Ministries and tackles a variety of causes.

“We started this ministry 50 years ago, going strong, stronger than ever right now,” said executive director Dana Check.

This year’s proceeds will help domestic violence victims and provide food for senior citizens.

According to the Heart to Hope Facebook page, this year’s event raised over $59,000.

