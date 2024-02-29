Connecting for Kids holding Music Therapy & More program

Feb. 29—Connecting for Kids will be holding a Music Therapy & More program at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Euclid Public Library, 631 E 222nd St.

This hands-on program is designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child's academic,

motor, communication and social skills as well as behavior, according to a news release. This program is designed for families and their children, ages 0-6 years, who have concerns about development.

Registration is required by visiting www.connectingforkids.org/register, emailing info@connectingforkids.org or calling/texting 440-570-5908.

Connecting for Kids provides resources, support and community to families in Northeast Ohio who have

concerns about their child.