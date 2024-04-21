Connecting with COSI: Why Titanic’s metal fell apart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For decades, hundreds of questions have been asked about how and why the Titanic sank and materials used for the ship explain some of those answers.

NBC4’s Monica Day headed out to COSI and learn why exactly the Titanic’s metal fell apart when it collided with the iceberg. Using a bouncy ball and liquid nitrogen, you can see why the ship was unable to sustain the collision into such a cold surface. You can watch the experiment in the video player above.

COSI’s “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” is open until Sept. 2. To learn more, click here.

