Connecting with COSI: Rat all-stars learn new skill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COSI has been training rats to play basketball for decades but to celebrate 40 years since those rats became hoops all-stars, they are now learning a new trick.

NBC4’s Monica Day got a demonstration of a skill used by rats in the African country of The Gambia to detect landmines, with COSI’s Laurie Miller using spices for the experiment.

There is also an adorable surprise at the end to show off the future of rat demonstrations at COSI.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.