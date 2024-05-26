Connecting with COSI: Kitchen science bubbles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Monica Day got an outdoor demonstration at COSI that can be done in your own kitchen.

COSI’s exhibit “The Nature of Color” dives into the science of how certain things obtain its colors. A simple at-home experiment can be done to see the various colors of bubbles while a COSI-exclusive experiment shows off a very cool bubble.

Click here to learn about COSI’s “The Nature of Color” exhibit, which is open until Sept. 2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.