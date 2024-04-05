Connecticut woman arrested after fleeing crash on I-295

Apr. 5—A Connecticut woman was arrested during the nor'easter on Thursday morning after crashing her car on Interstate 295 in Freeport and running from police.

Police say 45-year-old Holli Tapley of Shelton, Connecticut, was traveling northbound when she went into the median near Exit 24 around 11 a.m. Thursday. When Cpl. Klayton Peckham responded to the scene, Tapley gave her ID to the trooper, then ran across the southbound lanes and into the woods, said Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

After dispatchers told Peckham that Tapley was wanted in Connecticut for a parole violation associated with a kidnapping offense, Freeport police were notified and troopers began looking for her in the woods.

While officers were headed to the scene, a Freeport resident reported seeing a woman walking away from the highway. Officers found her in a driveway talking with another resident who was cleaning off his car, Moss said.

The woman ran again when officers tried to speak with her, fleeing into a nearby yard. She was caught after a short foot pursuit, police said.

Tapley was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where she was being held on a fugitive from justice charge.