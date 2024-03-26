Connecticut teen faces attempted murder charge in Burrillville. What the police say.

A Connecticut teenager faced an attempted murder charge on Monday after a stabbing, according to Burrillville police.

The young man stabbed a 23-year-old Burrillville man more than once in the chest during an altercation at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, said Burrillville's police chief, Col. Stephen J. Lynch.

The man who was stabbed was in stable but critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital on Monday, Lynch said.

What lead up to the stabbing?

Initially, the 17-year-old from Windsor and two other teenagers from Connecticut were involved in an altercation, Lynch said.

The three teens had gone to the Burrillville house to pick up the older man's girlfriend, police say. She and the Burrillville resident had been arguing, police say.

When the argument broke out, one teen stabbed the man with a knife and all three of them fled, Lynch said.

Each of them returned to Burrillville police headquarters later Sunday evening and the one 17-year-old was held overnight.

He is charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Burrillville man in critical condition after argument with three teens