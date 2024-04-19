Connecticut registered sex offender arrested after Fort Myers Walmart exposure, LCSO says

A registered sex offender faces new charges after authorities say he exposed himself inside a Fort Myer Walmart store.

Jawahn Lynell Jennings, 35, faces charges of resisting without violence and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies on Thursday were dispatched to the Fort Myers Walmart at 14821 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy.

The sheriff's office said deputies met with the store's loss prevention officer, who confirmed Jennings had been seen following adult female customers while inappropriately touching himself. No children were present in the vicinity, authorities said.

As deputies made their way through the store, they came into contact with Jennings near a clothing rack.

The sheriff's office said Jennings began running from deputies.

Deputies apprehended Jennings and discovered he's a registered sex offender stemming from a 2020 case out of Connecticut.

Jennings remained in custody Friday morning on $110,000 bond. He's next due in court May 7 for his arraignment.

