Connecticut man arrested following high-speed pursuit

Jun. 12—A Connecticut man faces numerous charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, after a high-speed pursuit on Route 101 and Interstate 93 that ended with his capture and arrest on a Hooksett college campus Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Michael J. Delucco, 23, of Cromwell, Connecticut, was charged with felony reckless conduct, as well as disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs (second offense), operating after suspension for a DUI conviction, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was also cited for reckless operation.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when the Strafford County Sheriff's Office reported that a driver had been involved in a crash in Rochester and then fled from an attempted traffic stop in Lee, according to a news release from New Hampshire State Police.

Minutes later, a state trooper saw the vehicle from the alert, a black 2000 Mercedes ML320, going south on Route 125 in Epping. The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle "but the driver continued at a high rate of speed and exhibited erratic operation, eventually going onto Route 101 westbound and Interstate 93 northbound," police said.

The pursuit ended on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University when the driver reached a dead-end road. He got out of the vehicle and ran off into a wooded area, officials said.

State troopers began searching for the man, assisted by police dogs and a drone unit. When Delucco was spotted in a wooded area near East Side Drive in Hooksett, state police sent a dog after him.

Soon after, Delucco, who was not armed, was taken into custody. He was held on preventive detention pending a court hearing at Brentwood District Court.

During the search, college officials issued a shelter-in-place alert for SNHU students.

Numerous police agencies assisted state police with the pursuit and investigation. State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to email Trooper Matthew Dushame at Matthew.T.Dushame@dos.nh.gov.