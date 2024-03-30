Connecticut Bar Association names award winners

Connecticut’s top judges, lawyers, and professionals are set to be honored by the CT Bar Association.

A dozen of the state’s legal professionals will be honored at the CBA’s annual awards event, Celebrate with the Stars, on April 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. The annual event recognizes the state’s legal professionals who “make a difference through their work by demonstrating allegiance, dedication, service, commitment, and mentorship.”

Those being honored include:

Maria Kahn, United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, New York, NY, will receive the Henry J. Naruk Judiciary Award for her contributions to the administration of justice in Connecticut, including her significant role in addressing issues of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Connecticut’s judicial system during her tenure on the Connecticut Supreme Court.

“She was instrumental in raising awareness about language access within Connecticut’s court system for those with limited proficiency in English. She also worked closely with Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson to further promote equity and impartiality within the Judicial Branch through various methods, including the implementation of DE&I training for judges,” according to the CBA.

Monte Frank, of Pullman & Comley LLC, Bridgeport, will receive the John Eldred Shields Distinguished Professional Service Award for his service on behalf of the CBA for the benefit of the legal community and the community at large. Frank served as CBA president from 2016 to 2017 and held numerous roles on committees and task forces.

“He was a key early proponent of the association’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and has remained active within the committee and as a vocal advocate for addressing DE&I issues within the association and the Connecticut Legal Community,” according to the CBA.

Thomas Sansone, of Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP, New Haven, will receive the Citizen of the Law Award for his contributions to charitable and public service causes, including a variety of civic and philanthropic activities he has undertaken throughout his career.

“In 2009, he formed the non-profit WIKS-USA to provide financial and technical support to a Kenyan non-government organization, which has helped to fund the construction, equipping, and on-going operation of a residential school for children orphaned by AIDS in the country’s rural Western Province,” according ot the CBA.

Joseph Garrison, of Garrison Levin-Epstein Fitzgerald & Pirrotti PC, New Haven, will receive the Edward F. Hennessey Professionalism Award for manifesting a dedication to the highest ideals and standards of the legal profession. Attorney Garrison is a retired founding partner of Garrison Levin-Epstein Fitzgerald & Pirrotti PC in New Haven.

“For decades he was a leading employment lawyer in Connecticut and a nationally prominent advocate of employee rights. After retiring from the firm in 2023, Attorney Garrison continues to provide services exclusively as a mediator and arbitrator,” according to the CBA.

Lucy Potter, of Greater Hartford Legal Aid Inc., Hartford, will receive the Charles J. Parker Legal Services Award for her dedication to the delivery of legal services to the disadvantaged in Connecticut. She has served as a lawyer at Greater Hartford Legal Aid for 38 years, with a focus on representing individuals in disputes with the Department of Social Services.

“Drawing from her experience in litigation, she has been a leading advocate in drafting and implementing state and federal benefits legislation,” according to the CBA.

James Stark, of UConn School of Law, Hartford, will receive the Tapping Reeve Legal Educator Award for his extensive contributions to legal education. He is the Roger Sherman Professor of Law Emeritus and Oliver Ellsworth Research Professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law.

“Professor Stark is a nationally esteemed figure in clinical legal education and mediation and has been a formative influence for generations of law students, lawyers, and legal educators,” according to the CBA.

Robin “Zilla” Cannamela, Candace Bouchard, and Linda Pleva of Desmond’s Army Board of Directors, Winsted, will receive the Citizen for the Law Award for their significant contribution to the institution of justice and the law on a voluntary basis as the members of Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates Board of Directors.

“Desmond’s Army has played a critical role in supporting the creation of Connecticut animal welfare legislation and raising public awareness regarding the statistical connection between animal abuse and domestic and social violence,” according to the CBA.

Colleen Garlick, of Hassett | Donnelly PC, Hartford, will receive the Young Lawyers Section Vanguard Award for her significant contributions to the CBA Young Lawyers Section.

“For several years, she has been an integral and active member of the YLS, serving in different roles within the section’s executive committee. She recently took the initiative to organize monthly work out challenges for YLS members and has planned multiple other events around fitness and general well-being,” according to the CBA.

Cynthia Crockett, of Hersh & Crockett, Hartford, is one of four attorneys who will receive The Honorable Anthony V. DeMayo Pro Bono Award for dedication to the provision of legal services without expectation of payment to those in need. She is a managing partner at Hersh & Crockett in Hartford and is being recognized for her work with Statewide Legal Services, where she has accepted pro bono referrals since 1997.

“She has volunteered to help dozens of SLS clients, particularly those needing assistance with supplemental security disability income cases and other disability matters,” according to the CBA.

Cullen Guilmartin, of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, Glastonbury, will receive The Honorable Anthony V. DeMayo Pro Bono Award. He is a partner at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani’s Hartford; Westchester, NY; and Providence, RI offices and is being recognized for his substantial work assisting veterans through the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center, where he has provided pro bono legal representation to disabled veterans with mental health challenges since 2019.

Rebecca Iannantuoni, of Day Pitney LLP, New Haven, will receive The Honorable Anthony V. DeMayo Pro Bono Award. She is a partner at Day Pitney LLP in New Haven and is being recognized for her decade-long commitment to pro bono work for the palliative and geriatric medical-legal partnerships at the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy at Yale Law School.

Nicole Riel, of MeehanLaw LLC, Bridgeport, will receive The Honorable Anthony V. DeMayo Pro Bono Award. She is an associate at MeehanLaw LLC in Bridgeport and is being recognized for her dedication to working with individuals and families at the Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport, an organization that she has offered her services to since 2020.

To purchase tickets for this event, visit ctbar.org/awards.

