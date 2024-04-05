Conneaut Renewal Court hosts first commencement

Apr. 5—CONNEAUT — Conneaut Municipal Court staff celebrated the first two graduates from the court's Renewal Court substance abuse and mental illness (SAMI) special docket on Thursday.

Conneaut Municipal Court Judge Nicolas Iarocci said Renewal Court was a dream of his when he took the position.

"We got our interim certification from the Ohio Supreme Court in January of 2023, and probably about five or so months later, in June 2023, we received our final certification," he said.

Iarocci said Renewal Court is one of only three SAMI courts in the state.

He praised Renewal Court Coordinator Stephanie Belconis for her work on the court.

"We worked together in felony drug court when I was the Ashtabula County Prosecutor, and she was a probation officer with the felony drug court, and then she got promoted, so to speak, to be drug court coordinator at the county level," Iarocci said. "She took some time to take care of her family, and a short time after that, I picked up the phone and gave her a call."

It is a privilege to have Belconis on staff, he said.

"Starting a new program, there are things I would have to worry about, but with Stephanie here, I didn't even have to think about it, because she's not only thought about it, she's done it," Iarocci said.

Belconis introduced the Renewal Court team, which includes people from the court, Community Counseling Center, Lake Area Recovery Center, Ohioans With Disabilities, Signature Health, the Conneaut Police Chief, the Conneaut Law Director and a representative of the county Public Defender's Office.

Jared King was the first graduate of Renewal Court, and Iarocci said King said at the start of the program he would be the first to graduate.

"When we first started this program in January of 2023, under the interim certification, there was one of our participants who specifically told us that he wanted to be the first one to graduate from Renewal Court," Iarocci said. "He wanted to be the pace-setter."

Iarocci said he had his doubts. "He had a lot of work to do," he said.

King said he was incarcerated when he started the Renewal Court program.

"Right now, I've held a job for three months, I pay all my own bills," he said.

He thanked the Renewal Court team for their help.

Iarocci said Harley Balliet, the second graduate at the ceremony, is one of the happiest people he knows now.

Balliet said he was not always happy.

"Using, I was an a-hole," he said. "I treated my family like a pile of poop. I never wanted to be around them, unless I needed money for my drugs."

Both his parents were always there for him, Balliet said.

"The very last time I came in front of [Iarocci] was for being stupid, driving without a license," he said. "That's that addiction thinking. Do you remember what you said to me that day?" he asked Iarocci.

"I remember I was not happy with you," Iarocci replied.

"You said I was an example of this program, and that's what I've tried to do, ever since then, is be an example of this program, because that stuck with me," Balliet said.

He said he wants to hang out with his family now.

"If I was still using, my niece wouldn't be able to call me Uncle Harley, because I wouldn't be around," he said, getting visibly emotional. "This program taught me patience."

Recovery is nothing to rush, Balliet said.

"When I got clean back in 2018, I rushed it, and I went right back out and used," he said. "This time I'm trying to be patient with everything."

Iarocci told both men the Renewal Court team will always be there for them.

"Not everything's going to be picture perfect, because that's what life is," he said. "Life's a bunch of hills and valleys, so if you ever run into a valley, and if you ever need anything, pick up the phone, we are always here for you and for anyone else who completes this program."

Dalton Witt, a 2017 graduate of the county drug court program, spoke at the graduation.

Witt is a Jefferson native and Bowling Green graduate.

He said he went into drug court after a visit to Western County Court because of a traffic fine. He was brought to speak to then-Western County Court Judge David Schroeder.

"I said, 'I'm lost, I don't know what to do, I have nowhere to go, and I'm afraid I'm going to die, and I need help,'" Witt said. He said he was hoping Schroeder would throw him into jail for a traffic ticket.

"I'll never forget, he took out a legal pad, and asked me what my mom's name and my mom's phone number is," he said. "[Schroeder] said, 'I want you back here in a week from today, I'm going to find you somewhere to go, and if you don't come here, I'm calling your mother.' and I was scared by that."

Witt said when he came back, he was put into the county drug court program.

Witt said he thought the program was below him when he started.

"I had some great men in my life, like Judge Iarocci and Judge [Gary] Yost, who were like, 'listen big time, you're no different than anybody else in this room,' so no matter how many suits I wore for drug court, it didn't matter," he said.

Witt told King and Balliet he is proud of them.

"It's hard, it's hard to do," he said. "Today's about you, you should be real proud of yourself."

He passed his mugshot around the room at the start of his speech.

"The reason I bring the mugshot ... it's really hard to get a before and after picture with mental health," Witt said. "If this was a weight-loss clinic, it would be really obvious, I could show you a before and after, and I could show you a chart on how many weeks it took me to lose weight or get fit. Really obvious change, everyone can tell that.

"But when we make a change mentally, or emotionally, or hopefully spiritually, it's hard for others to see," he said. "It's hard for us to see sometimes. You guys might have been changing over the last year of doing this, and sometimes it happens so slowly, so pragmatically, on purpose, that we don't notice it ourselves."