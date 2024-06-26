Conneaut council meets on Monday

Jun. 26—CONNEAUT — Dredging was scheduled to start today in the city's harbor for the first time since 2019, taking advantage of the city's new dredged material reclamation facility.

City Manager Nick Sanford said Monday night that work is expected to continue around the clock for two weeks.

"All the city's hard work will pay off, and we'll get to to see this thing run for the first time," he said.

He said he and Dredge Superintendent Brian Bidwell hope to capture aerial footage of dredged material being placed into the facility.

A groundbreaking took place in October 2022 for the dredged material facility, which is located on Canadian National's dock property. Construction took place throughout the spring and summer of 2023, and a ribbon-cutting took place in at the end of October of last year.

The facility is made up of a number of sluiceways and a serpentine channel, which allow material dredged from the bottom of the harbor to separate out into its component parts, which can then be sold.

The facility was paid for using grant funds from the state.

In other business:

—Sanford said in his report that the city's application for funds through the All-Ohio Future Fund for the Port Connector project is ongoing.

Removing a rail spur from the project will reduce the cost, he said.

"I have very high hopes for this endeavor," Sanford said.

The project would improve Thompson Road, and create an entrance to the Canadian National port facility.

The city is moving forward with work on the area of Park and Day streets.

Sanford said the sewers under the road are some of the oldest in the city, dating back to 1901.

The work will include infrastructure redevelopment for the area, he said.

Construction on Broad Street, from State Street to the Norfolk Southern underpass, will take place next year.

A loan agreement to pay for the city's share of the project cost has been approved.

"It is in the intermediate stages of design as we sit here today," Sanford said. "There is a little bit of right-of-way acquisition that ODOT is coordinating, relative to four parcels. Three of the four have been coordinated."

Council member Nic Church raised concerns about the condition of pavement on that section of road, especially in the western-most lane.

"I think two or three times we've had asphalt in those cracks, it doesn't work," he said.

He and Council President Terry Moisio asked if the street department could apply some of the same material that was used to patch the other lanes in advance of the soap box derby, as a stop-gap until next year's construction.

Sanford said the area he is concerned about is adjacent to a storm drain, and the pavement has failed.

He said city staff can investigate the issue, and other areas in the road can be patched.

—Sanford said contracts are in the hands of Koski Construction and Geauga Highway Company for the city's 2024 paving.

A pre-construction meeting will be scheduled soon, he said.

Sanford said he was told the project could take place at the end of July.

"I made it very clear that, under no circumstances, am I open to see us delayed to the end of October, November, as I have personally witnessed by multiple contractors in the past," he said.

Sanford said a significant portion of the program is chip-sealing South Ridge Road East.

"I think that's a pretty big and significant step the city is taking," he said.

Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said the city did a similar project on Dorman Road, and it turned out well.

—Council approved seeking a grant for a new boat for the city.

"This is exactly what the U.S. Coast Guard relies on for their water rescue operations," Sanford said.

Preliminary estimates put the price of the boat at $210,000, with the city paying $53,000 if they receive the grant, Sanford said.

City staff recently applied for the grant, he said.