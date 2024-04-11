Conneaut Council approves resolution on pedestrian safety

Apr. 11—CONNEAUT — City Council approved a resolution to promote pedestrian safety and awareness within the city during a meeting Monday night.

Council President Terry Moisio said he was spurred by concerns voiced by residents of Conneaut Manor regarding the dangers of crossing Harbor Street and Route 20, due to drivers not yielding to pedestrians.

The resolution states the city plans to improve the safety of the crosswalk at Route 20 and Harbor Street, and calls for residents in the city to stay alert while driving and crossing the street.

Interim City Manager Brian Bidwell said equipment to improve the crosswalk on Harbor Street has been ordered, and is expected to take three to four weeks to arrive.

In other business:

—Council approved renewals and new applications for the city's agricultural district.

Council previously hosted public hearings on the matter, and no objections were made.

The district provides farmers with protections from nuisance lawsuits, defers assessments until the properties in the district are changed to a non-agricultural use and offering state scrutiny to eminent domain in certain cases, according to information from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

—Council approved making a payment for engineering services for the Broad Street underpass.

City Finance Director John Williams said the city had not received grant funds to pay for the work at the time the bill was due, and council is able to authorize the expenditure after the fact.

—Council authorized a pair of financial items relating to a grant from the Ashtabula County Board of DD for accessible playground equipment.

Bidwell said the $10,000 grant bridges a gap in funding for new playground equipment for Liberty Street Park.

The first authorized Bidwell to enter into a grant agreement with the Board of DD, and the second creates a fund into which the grant dollars can be deposited.

Bidwell said the city is just waiting to receive the grant agreement.