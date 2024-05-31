“Conman” admits to stealing $250K in life savings

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Getzville man has admitted to stealing more than $250,000 from a woman he befriended.

The crime, committed by 64-year-old Victor Marinaccio, took place between July 2018 and August 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors said he misrepresented himself in order to get the victim’s life savings, with the DA’s office referring to him as a “conman.”

In doing this, the DA’s office said Marinaccio used her credit cards and conducted wire transfers to steal the money he used for travel and other personal expenses.

Wanted on an indictment warrant, Marinaccio was found by members of the United States Secret Service living in a hotel in Las Vegas. At the time of his arraignment, he had no permanent address and was ordered to surrender his passport.

After waiving extradition in September 2022, Marinaccio was brought back to Western New York. He was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution at the time of his sentence.

When he’s sentenced on August 19, Marinaccio could spend up to 15 years in prison. For now, he remains free on his own recognizance.

A temporary order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

