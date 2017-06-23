Conjoined McDonald Twins Surgeons Reflect On Separating Babies

From the moment they were born until the time they were 13-months old, twins Jadon and Anias McDonald never spent a moment apart. The boys were born the rarest of rare: Only one in 2.5 million sets of twins are craniopagus, or conjoined at the head. In merely surviving, the twins had defied the odds. Forty percent of such twins are stillborn, while one-third die within the first 24 hours after birth. But Jadon and Anias made it — forcing their parents Nicole and Christian McDonald to decide whether to separate the boys.

That decision led them to the operating room at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, New York, where on Oct. 13, 2016, a team of more than 30 medical professionals led by pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich would spend 27 hours in an attempt to give Anias and Jadon a shot at having independent lives.

The preparation for the surgery began long before the operating room doors opened. The team met with Anias and Jadon’s parents in January 2016 — even before meeting the boys to exchange perspectives and review the situation. From then on, Goodrich and the rest of the specialists mapped out potential issues, carefully analyzing everything and anything that could go wrong once the surgery was underway.

“The one thing we knew, which was certainly amplified here, was to expect the unknown,” Dr. Oren Tepper, the director of craniofacial and aesthetic surgery programs at Montefiore and the lead plastic surgeon on the team, told International Business Times. “When you do face those issues, you know they’re coming. You don’t know what they are, but you know they’re coming.”

View photos 20170614_CNNTWINS_729A More

Photo: Mark Kauzlarich for CNN

The separation surgery was Goodrich’s seventh, none of which have been similar or uncomplicated.

“We’ve never been given an easy case where it’s just conjoined bones and skin,” Goodrich told IBT. “All of these kids have had pretty significant anatomy issues and none of them have been the same.”

In the case of Jadon and Anias, the challenge for Goodrich came in the midst of the surgery when it became apparent that one of the twins was much more significantly conjoined than the pre-surgery MRIs suggested. Goodrich had to face the possibility that one or both of the boys might not make it through the surgery and was forced to decide whether to proceed or stop. With the help of all the specialists on the team, Goodrich ultimately decided to continue.

“The anatomy of the veins had changed pretty dramatically,” said Goodrich. “Making the decision to bite the bullet and go through with it was very complex. If you lose control of the bleeding, it can be very fast, very profuse and it can be lethal.”

Twenty-seven hours and four stages of surgery later, the boys had, for the first time ever, two distinct bodies. Jadon, however, fared better during the surgery, while Anias required additional procedures after his heart rate and blood pressure dropped significantly during the operation.