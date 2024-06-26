Congressman Pfluger announces 2024 service academy appointments

Jun. 25—WASHINGTON, Dc. Congressman — August Pfluger is proud to announce that ten students have received a total of eleven appointments to one of our country's top-tier U.S. Service Academies per his nomination.

"Congratulations to these outstanding young men and women for their hard-earned appointments to a U.S. Service Academy," said Congressman August Pfluger. "As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, I am inspired to see the next generation of leaders heed the call to service. I wish all our appointees the best of luck and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments."

Each year, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senators nominate senior-aged high school students for admission to the U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval Academies. Applicants go through an application phase and must meet strict requirements.

The following students nominated by Congressman Pfluger received an Academy Appointment for Fall 2024:

United States Military Academy:

— Leeanna Crudgington of Greenwood, Texas

— John Ham of San Saba, Texas

United States Naval Academy:

— Merritt Blong of Midland, Texas

— Hayden Landon of Granbury, Texas

United States Air Force Academy

— Sydney Hardin of Mason, Texas

— Emmanual Ramos of Killeen, Texas

— Griffin Cheslock of Early, Texas

United States Merchant Marine Academy

— Dylan Kennedy of Llano, Texas

— Joseph "Fitz" Kennedy of Llano, Texas

— Griffin Cheslock of Early, Texas

— Titus Blagg of Wichita Falls, Texas