Congressman Josh Gottheimer celebrates congestion pricing pause

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The decision this week to indefinitely pause congestion pricing in New York City sparked celebration among many who opposed the tolling plan, which was set to go into effect June 30.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer told PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino the decision was a “huge win” for families in the Garden State and New York.

PIX on Politics

“Every day, we heard from folks saying, ‘I can’t afford $15 a day more for my commute’. We are going to save hundreds of working families thousands of dollars a year,” said Gottheimer.

