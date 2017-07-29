Congressman John Delaney becomes the first candidate to challenge Donald Trump in 2020 presidential race

The race to replace Donald Trump has begun after the first candidate declared his intention to run in the 2020 US presidential election.

John Delaney, a Democratic congressman from Maryland, has announced he will seek his party’s presidential nomination in a bid to defeat Mr Trump.

Mr Delaney, 54, tweeted: “I’m running for President”.

In an article for The Washington Post, he set out a policy programme emphasising his socially liberal and pro-business views.

Mr Delaney said his politics was based on “simultaneously celebrating the power of our free-market economy while insisting that there is a role for government to set goals and rules of the road and take care of those who are left behind.”

In a message focused on “preparing our country for the future”, the congressman highlighted “technological innovation, automation and globalisation” as issues that needed political attention.

“We need to encourage a more just and inclusive form of capitalism and reduce barriers to small-business formation, start-ups, job creation, investment and growth,” he added. “We need to strengthen our safety-net programs and create a new social contract.”

Mr Delaney said he would not be seeking re-election to Congress in order to focus on his presidential bid.

“To do this work with the commitment it deserves, I will not be running for re-election to the House of Representatives”, he said. “No games, no cat-and-mouse, no backup plan at the 11th hour if a focus group goes badly.”

Mr Delaney has represented Maryland in the House of Representatives since 2013. He grew up in a blue-collar family but made his fortune by co-founding a pair of healthcare and financial companies that went on to be floated on the New York Stock Exchange.

He is the first candidate to announce his 2020 presidential bid. Others Democrats tipped to run include senators Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Kamala Harris from California.

Veteran Vermont senator Bernie Sanders has also not ruled out a second challenge after losing out to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 contest.