Congressman Darren Soto secures $2M in funding to end stop flooding in St. Cloud

Flooding in St. Cloud has been a problem for years, it caused more funding to be needed when it comes to cleanup and economic losses.

Congressman Darren Soto worked to secure nearly 2 million in funding to control the flooding in downtown St. Cloud.

“Anything that helps with us being so close to the lake is awesome,” said Sheila Fath, St. Cloud homeowner.

The stormwater infrastructure project, which Soto projects will cost $1,616,279 is planned to improve flood management in the Historic Downtown area.

Approximately 18% of the residences within the project area are located within the FEMA “Zone AE” or “Zone A” floodplain. Residences and businesses within FEMA Zones are at risk of extreme flooding damage.

Soto said the stormwater infrastructure, roads, and private residences in the surrounding areas are not capable under today’s standards, and due to the circumstances, there has been significant flooding in the district after heavy storm events.

The St. Cloud stormwater mitigation project is one of 15 under the Congressman’s “Community Funding Project Request”.

“I am incredibly honored to vote for these projects today. These 15 initiatives will help build affordable housing, alleviate traffic, prioritize pedestrian safety for students, strengthen the district’s clean water infrastructure and flood prevention efforts, improve our world-class airport, and more,” said Congressman Soto.

Soto said the considerable capital improvements investments to raise the Level of Service high enough to accommodate a one percent storm (100-year storm).

