Congressional dollars headed for Washington. Here’s which projects will receive funding

Numerous projects and organizations in Washington state are slated to receive funding through the latest round of Congressional funding packages, including millions in support for early childhood education, infrastructure, and universities.

Nearly $242 million will be appropriated for projects across Washington state under two funding packages passed in March by Congress for the 2024 fiscal year, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-WA.

Here are some local allocations:

Bellingham/Whatcom County

$2.425 million for the construction of an Advanced Technology Laboratory and the purchase of research equipment at Western Washington University.

$8 million to the Lummi Nation for the elevation of Slater Road.

$4 million for the construction of a new early learning center in the Meridian School District .

Tacoma/Pierce County projects

$500,000 towards municipal mental health therapeutic courts in Tacoma.

$1.9 million to the Army Corps of Engineers for pre-construction engineering and design for the Tacoma Harbor Navigation Improvement Project.

$4 million to the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center in Tacoma for the construction of 17 Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program classrooms.

$1.5 million towards the South Hill 122nd Ave Corridor Safety and Relief Project in Pierce County.

$2.5 million for Pierce Transit for the modernization of bus shelters and passenger amenities.

$2.129 million for Tacoma Arts Live’s Small Business Incubator Expansion.

$2 million to HopeSparks for the Pediatric Medical and Behavioral Health Care Clinic.

$2.5 million for the University of Washington Tacoma to procure equipment for new laboratories as part of its Milgard Engineering Labs Buildout project.

$545,000 for the installment of PFAS treatment units at drinking water wells in DuPont.

$7.5 million to Joint Base Lewis-McChord for a vehicle maintenance shop.

$3.6 million for the Camp Murray National Guard and Reserve Center Building.

$7.9 million for barracks construction at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Thurston/Lewis counties

$2.135 million to The Evergreen State College in Olympia for the acquisition of new laboratory equipment.

$180,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers to monitor sediment at Mount St. Helens.

$750,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington, based in Olympia, to expand their career mentoring and exploration program for rural high school students.

$1.5 million to Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council for veterans workforce development.

$5 million for the Nisqually Healing Center in Olympia.

$700,000 towards a mobile health unit for substance use disorder treatment, including equipment for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

$4 million to the United Learning Center of Lewis County for an early learning center.

Tri-Cities

$3 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service facility in Prosser to complete repairs and for capital improvements

$5 million to rehabilitate and improve the drinking water system in Mattawa.

$960,000 for the Yakima Training Center to build an automated infantry platoon battle course.

$706,000 for Entre Hermanos for an HIV support services center in Yakima County.

$563,000 for Greater Health Now for a Mobile Women’s Health vehicle.