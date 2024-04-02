Congressional dollars headed for Thurston County. Here’s which projects will receive funding

Numerous projects and organizations in Washington state are slated to receive funding through the latest round of Congressional funding packages, including millions in support for early childhood education, infrastructure, and universities.

Nearly $242 million will be appropriated for projects across Washington state under two funding packages passed in March by Congress for the 2024 fiscal year, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-WA.

Here are the local allocations:

Thurston County





$5 million for the Nisqually Healing Center in Olympia. The Nisqually Tribe intends to build the center at 3663 Pacific Ave. SE, which used to be occupied by Frankie’s Bar & Grill. The tribe has acquired the property and demolished the former bar. The center will provide substance use disorder assessments, individual and group counseling, medications, mental health counseling, primary medical care, dental services, transportation, child watch, case management, psychiatric medication management, recovery support and related services, the tribe has said.

$2.135 million to The Evergreen State College in Olympia for the acquisition of new laboratory equipment.

$1.5 million to Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council for veterans workforce development.

$750,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington, based in Olympia, to expand their career mentoring and exploration program for rural high school students.





Joint Base Lewis-McChord

$7.5 million to Joint Base Lewis-McChord for a vehicle maintenance shop.

$3.6 million for the Camp Murray National Guard and Reserve Center Building.

$7.9 million for barracks construction at JBLM.