What congressional district do you live in?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday marks the first Alabama election since the congressional maps were redrawn in October. The new maps now separate Mobile County into two districts.
On Tuesday, some voters will go to a poll that has ballots for both District 1 and District 2.
Those locations are:
Memorial Baptist Church- 19699 Mobile St. Citronelle 36522
McDavid Jones Elementary School- 16250 HWY 45 South Citronelle 36522
Turnerville Baptist Church- 13882 Roberts Rd. Chunchla 36521
Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church- 2275 Snow Rd. N Mobile 36608
Craighead Elementary School- 1100 S. Ann St. Mobile 36605
The Grand Hall- 3556 Halls Mill Rd. Mobile 36693
Covenant Academy Inc- 4568 Halls Mill Rd. Mobile 36693
Tillmans Corner Community Center- 5055 Carol Plantation Rd. Tillmans Corner 36619
Voting will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
