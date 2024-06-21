Congressional delegation to star at abortion rights rally Monday

Jun. 21—CONCORD — The state's all-Democratic congressional delegation will join the Biden-Harris campaign hosting a rally Monday night to mark the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that eliminated abortion rights protections and threw the issue back to the states.

The 6 p.m. event is planned outside the State House in Concord.

The Democratic Party's coordinated campaign issued a virtual invitation online on social media platforms.

Leading Democratic candidates for other offices as well as Democratic legislative leaders are expected to be at the event.

The rally will highlight New Hampshire's status as the only New England state whose laws don't include a woman's affirmative right to an abortion.

They also will speak about former President Donald Trump taking credit for putting three judges on the Supreme Court who reversed the Roe v. Wade decision.

The Biden-Harris campaign was to focus on the issue Friday at an event to mark the opening of its campaign office in Portsmouth.

The New Hampshire Republican State Committee has its own news conference planned for Monday in the Legislative Office Building.

State GOP Chairman Chris Ager said it's important to get out the message that New Hampshire does not ban abortions but makes them illegal during the third trimester of pregnancy unless the mother's health is at risk or the fetus has a fatal anomaly.

"We've got to do a better job telling our story about the law that's on the books and the fact that most New Hampshire residents support it," Ager said.

The state GOP is expected to announce plans to spend campaign resources on the issue.

During the midterm elections in 2022, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, along with Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, all won in part because their opponents were targeted as opposed to abortion rights and open to backing a federal ban on abortion.

After winning GOP primaries, two of the three GOP nominees for Congress insisted they would not vote for a federal ban but political observers said the damage had been done.

"We're not going to allow the other party to control the narrative this time," Ager said.

