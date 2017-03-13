Congressional committee still waits for evidence of President Trump's Obama wiretapping claims
The White House backs off, saying the president was talking about surveillance broadly.
The White House backs off, saying the president was talking about surveillance broadly.
Basil A: Medicare is paid for by current Medicare premiums and should only be given to those that paid in. Social Security is paid for by current Social Security premiums and should only be for those that paid in. Defense is a federal mandate discussed in the preamble of the Constitution. MedicAid is for freeloaders - of course it should be cut - drastically. More should be spent on Veterans and less on the lazy, do-nothings that spend their lives taking from the working person and complaining that they need more.
74