Congressional candidates for 10th District talk abortion, climate change, guns at forum

Five of the six candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District faced off at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York Thursday, March 14 in a forum sponsored by the Citizens Climate Lobby.

The winner of the April 23 primary will face incumbent Republican Scott Perry in the November election.

The candidates fielded questions about abortion rights, gun violence and, of course, climate change.

As in past debates, the candidates largely agreed on general policy positions but differed on details and how they would approach the issues.

Candidates John Broadhurst, Rick Coplen, Shamaine Daniels, Blake Lynch and Mike O’Brien attended the forum, while Janelle Stelson did not.

Abortion rights

All five candidates said they support protecting a woman’s right to choose.

O’Brien said there is “no room for the government or Scott Perry in that decision.”

Daniels said she would focus on protecting the ability of women to get good healthcare. Lynch echoed the need to provide good care and said his time on the board of Hamilton Health Center showed his commitment on that front.

Coplen said he would fight for a constitutional amendment protecting women’s reproductive rights. Broadhurst said a better route than an amendment would be for Congress to circumscribe the U.S. Supreme Court so that it is not allowed to rule on reproductive rights.

Climate change

The candidates were asked how they would address the threat of climate change – and whether they think bipartisan action is possible.

Coplen said he thinks common ground can be found with Republicans by asking them to focus of the future of their children and grandchildren. He focused on incentives for green jobs and said he would support charging polluters and funneling dividends back to the people.

Lynch agreed bipartisanship is possible on the issue, especially if Democrats are empathetic to the concerns of current fossil fuel industry workers. He said he would focus on helping GOP colleagues see that “the science is real,” and he noted the warm, early spring weather the day of the forum.

Daniels said bipartisanship on the issue is possible because she knows Republicans who are concerned about the environment – and she agreed with Lynch that fossil fuel workers should be protected as new policies are put in place to address climate change.

O’Brien said the issue really hit home for him when the first floor of his children’s school in San Diego, where he was serving in the military, was flooded by a heavy storm. “If you need evidence climate change is happening, look at that,” he said. Climate change is an issue that will “define our generation,” he added.

Broadhurst was the only candidate who said he doesn’t think bipartisanship is possible on the issue. He said the right is not interested in bipartisan action and the only path is Democratic majorities in Congress. He added that “mealy-mouthed” centrist Democrats, such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have stymied a carbon tax.

Gun violence

All of the candidates supported to varying degrees recent high-profile measures seeking to curb gun violence, such as assault-style weapon bans, red flag laws and universal background checks.

Broadhurst said he’s fed up with elected officials who offer “prayers and thoughts” to mass shooting victims and their families but do nothing to combat the problem.

Coplen said he would stop the sale of assault-style weapons but would not support taking them away from those who already own them.

Daniels said that as a Harrisburg City Council member, she stood behind the city’s gun restrictions, even as it was sued by gun rights groups.

O’Brien said he supports stopping the sale of assault-style weapons and initiating gun buyback programs.

But Lynch, who noted he has worked extensively with police departments in the region, said gun buybacks don’t work: “Bad guys aren’t turning guns in.” He would focus on giving law enforcement the resources they need.

