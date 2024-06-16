Congressional candidate talks journey to District 9 ballot as independent

A North Carolina congressional candidate is likely the first to make it on the ballot as an independent.

It is extremely challenging to get on the ballot if you are not affiliated, but Shelane Etchison has done just that as an independent in the 9th Congressional District.

ALSO READ: Bill cracking down on masks headed to Gov. Cooper’s desk

You must collect thousands of signatures just to qualify for the ballot whereas Republicans and Democrats can just pay a small fee and qualify for the primary.

It’s a task Etchison has been up for since the start.

>> In the video at the top of the page, the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno sepaks to Etchison about her journey as an independent.

(WATCH BELOW: Council members push for public hearing on stadium upgrades)