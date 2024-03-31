Congressional candidate John Avlon talks NY-1 race

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island could play a major role in the balance of power in Congress as Democrats hope to gain seats here. Rep. Nick LaLota currently holds the seat – and he’s running for re-election.

The district, which covers areas of Suffolk County, has been red for almost a decade. Despite its long standing republican leadership – the seat is considered a swing district.

Democratic congressional candidate – John Avlon – believes he can swing that district to blue.

Watch the video player for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.