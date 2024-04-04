A congressional candidate claims a veterans group endorsed him. It's unclear if it exists.

A Republican candidate running in the May primary for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District in Indianapolis recently shared an endorsement on social media from a veterans nonprofit. But there's no official documentation that the group exists.

The Facebook page for Gabe Whitley’s congressional campaign posted on March 30 that a group called the Hoosier Veterans Alliance endorsed Whitley’s run for the 7th District, currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. André Carson.

“As a proud Republican candidate for Congress, endorsed by the Hoosier Veterans Alliance, I am deeply honored to receive their support,” the post on Gabe Whitley’s campaign Facebook states.

But a Facebook page that appears to belong to the Hoosier Veterans Alliance group mentioned on Whitley’s campaign account was created March 30, the same day Whitley posted about the endorsement. The page only had 3 followers as of April 3. The Hoosier Veterans Alliance Facebook account states that the group is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that “provides support to our veterans.”

IndyStar could find no website for the Hoosier Veterans Alliance outside of the Facebook page nor records of any person tied to the organization. There was no documentation of a nonprofit called the Hoosier Veterans Alliance in the Internal Revenue Service’s tax exempt organization search nor in the agency’s master files of exempt organizations in Indiana through mid-February. Likewise, there was no record of a business called the Hoosier Veterans Alliance on Indiana state government’s public business search website.

Multiple veterans organizations contacted by IndyStar said they were not aware of a group with that name and doubted its validity.

“Maskless Protest” organizer Gabe Whitley addresses the crowd during a protest against mask orders outside of the Civic Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020. The protestors believe wearing a mask should be a choice instead of a mandate from government officials, such as Mayor Winnecke’s order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Whitley did not respond to phone calls, voicemails or attempts to reach him through an email address listed on his campaign website. IndyStar additionally contacted an email address for the Hoosier Veterans Alliance but did not receive a response.

Whitley, who gave himself the nickname "honest Gabe" on the May primary ballot, has made news for his political campaigns before. Earlier this year, a local radio host's wife filed complaints with the Indiana Election Division and the Federal Election Commission alleging Whitley's campaign filed fraudulent reports and accepted donations higher than federally allowed, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.

In 2022, Whitley attempted to challenge Democratic state Rep. Ryan Hatfield and in 2023 ran for mayor of Evansville prior to dropping out and moving to Indianapolis. The Evansville Courier & Press found Whitley filed 2021 campaign finance documents with the state reporting fundraising thousands from donors who said they had never heard of him.

From Evansville: Gabe Whitley says he raised thousands for mayoral campaign. Donors say they don't know him

A new veterans organization, and one endorsing political candidates, was news to Lisa Wilken, an Air Force veteran and prominent advocate for veterans issues across the state. Wilken told IndyStar she contacted Whitley about the Hoosier Veterans Alliance but has not received additional information outside of what is on the Facebook page.

Both Wilken and retired Army General James Bauerle, who are involved with the Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana, told IndyStar they questioned the existence of the Hoosier Veterans Alliance and were concerned about a political candidate potentially exploiting veterans to further a campaign. Their group advocates at the Statehouse, so if a legitimate veterans political group forms, they likely know.

“To have a politician come and say, 'I am endorsed by the Veterans Alliance,' indicating that a group of veterans has endorsed him for an elected position, it makes me angry,” Wilken said. “Because it's using the men and women who serve our country, and offer up their body and mind and service for somebody to try and get an edge over somebody else in a political campaign and it makes me disgusted.”

Veterans and politics

Bauerle, who grew up on the south side of Indianapolis and entered the U.S. Army in 1968, told IndyStar he has never heard of the Hoosier Veterans Alliance.

Bauerle is currently an Indiana ambassador to the U.S. Army Reserve and a member of many military and veteran organizations, including the Army War College Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans and the Iraq Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Retired Brigadier General Jim Bauerle is surrounded by people from military/veterans groups, faith leaders, community groups, and service organizations, as he speaks in opposition of Senate Bill 613, at the Indiana Statehouse, Monday, March 11, 2019. They are in opposition of the massive expansion of payday and subprime lending rights, seen in SB 613.

Based on his decades of experience, Bauerle said it is rare for veterans and military service organizations to actually endorse a candidate for office. Some organizations may arrange to speak with candidates ahead of an election about their positions and policies on the military or veterans issues, Bauerle explained.

Bauerle said his knowledge of veterans organizations and the timing of the Facebook page and endorsement post leaves him especially uncertain about the Hoosier Veterans Alliance. It would not be his approach to running for office, Bauerle said.

2024 Primary Elections: Here's who filed to run in Indiana for U.S. Congress

"I'm thinking this is all just a big farce, kind of a very bad taste,” Bauerle told IndyStar, “that this candidate is utilizing, instead of talking to legitimate veteran organizations to find out what issues should be addressed in both the 7th congressional district and in Washington on behalf of those serving and those who have served in their families.”

Wilken said she searched online for additional information about the Hoosier Veterans Alliance, messaged the group’s Facebook page and asked people she knows in Indiana’s veteran community if they knew the nonprofit.

Wilken called Whitley earlier this week to ask about the group, she said. When he answered the phone, Wilken said he directed her to send a message to his campaign email address.

According to emails shared with IndyStar, Wilken emailed Whitley on Monday and asked to be connected to the Hoosier Veterans Alliance to share information about the Military/ Veterans Coalition. Whitley responded to Wilken and copied a Google email account for what he said was the Hoosier Veterans Alliance.

“Kyle, I am looping you in the email thread,” Whitley wrote in response to Wilken's email.

On Tuesday evening, Wilken replied to Whitley’s email and said she looked forward to hearing from Kyle, but she told IndyStar Wednesday she had not received additional information.

Whitley is one of four Republicans who filed to run in the primary for the 7th Congressional District. The seat covers most of Indianapolis and Marion County. The additional Republican primary candidates are Philip Davis, Jennifer Pace and Catherine Ping.

Carson, the Democratic incumbent, faces two opponents in the May primary: Curtis Godfrey and Pierre Quincy Pullins. Whomever wins either parties' primary election will face each other on the ballot in November.

Contact IndyStar's state government and politics reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter/X@CarloniBrittany.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana GOP candidate claims veterans group endorsed him. Is it real?