Congressional Budget Office predicts fewer students will receive Pell Grant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of students across the country will possibly struggle to pay for their higher education next school year because of issues with Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts there will be 1.1 million fewer students who receive Pell Grants for fiscal year 2024.

For some students, this means they will have to find another way to pay for school or not go at all.

This year, many college students like Liliana Olan, had trouble completing their FAFSA.

“It would not let me move on to the next set of questions for some reason,” Olan said.

University of Arkansas system raising tuition, fees for 2024-25 school year

Olan is a sophomore at the University of Arkansas.

She applied for FAFSA this year and last school year.

She also received a Pell Grant which is money awarded only to undergraduate students who have exceptional financial needs.

“I think it’s very important because I was able to focus on my education instead of financial debt or other worries,” Olan said.

The Biden Administration expected 7 million students will receive a Pell Grant.

That was before the delays and issues in completing the FAFSA, and now, the CBO predicts 5.9 million students to receive it.

“For all education, you need money. So when you don’t have a grant or you have less money, then it makes it very hard for you to focus on your education,” Olan said.

Suzanna McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions at the UofA, says it’s great news for the ones who will receive the Pell Grant but bad news for the approximately 500,000 students who won’t.

She says those who didn’t receive a Pell Grant and are struggling to find financial help, should reach out to the financial aid office at their university.

“To see if there’s anything additional the school can do. Sometimes there is not at this time of year, it’s really hard because most schools like ours have given out their scholarship dollars. We’ve awarded them, but there’s always some emergency pocket of money somewhere,” McCray said.

McCray hopes moving forward, the FAFSA will open on time and the process will be better next year.

“As quickly as possible, so we can make sure that we are not down in students receiving Pell next year,” McCray said.

The CBO also predicts the Pell Grant program will not face a budget shortfall until fiscal year 2029.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.