Congressional Black Caucus to be more aggressive under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — For almost eight years, the members of the Congressional Black Caucus existed in the shadow of the first black president.

They praised President Barack Obama's achievements while at the same time pushing him to do more for their constituents who overwhelmingly supported his history-making campaign and administration.

But with Obama set to leave the White House on Jan. 20, black lawmakers in the House and Senate are recalculating and reassessing their place in Washington.

And realizing they're regaining the limelight as the most visible and powerful African-American politicians in the nation's capital.

Caucus member Danny Davis — a Democratic congressman from Illinois — says President-elect Donald Trump will face a larger and more aggressive caucus, which will advocate for positions with "a bit more force."