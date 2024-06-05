Congressional Black Caucus condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's rant about George Floyd

The Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday condemned comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., accusing Democrats of "worshiping" George Floyd, a Black man who was killed four years ago at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"This is unhinged even for @RepMTG," the caucus wrote in a post on X. "George Floyd did not deserve to die, and a member of Congress should have the decency to acknowledge his humanity."

The caucus’ comments come after Greene posted a video on X where she described Floyd as a “convicted felon” whom Democrats are “still worshiping." It came during a rebuke of Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who suggested during a congressional hearing on the origins of COVID that some Republicans “blindly worship” convicted felons, days after former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Addressing Dr. Anthony Fauci, who appeared for testimony before the panel on Monday, Raskin apologized for his Republican colleagues whom he said were treating him “like a convicted felon.”

“Actually, you probably wish they were treating you like a convicted felon. They treat convicted felons with love and admiration. Some of them blindly worship convicted felons,” Raskin said.

"We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshiping Trump. Worshiping a 'convicted felon'," Greene told a reporter in the clip.

When the reporter pointed out that Trump will be a convicted felon, Greene said "Well yeah, so is George Floyd and everybody — and you all too — the media — worship George Floyd. Democrats worship George Floyd. There were riots burning down the f------ country over George Floyd."

“I’m tired of Democrat antics claiming Republicans worship Donald Trump," Greene wrote in the post accompanying the clip. "I worship God! Democrats are still worshiping Convicted Felon George Floyd."

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Chauvin was convicted of murder and Floyd's death awakened a nationwide reckoning on racism and police violence.

A spokesperson for Greene did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday night.

Trump was convicted Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to reimbursing his former attorney Michael Cohen for hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Trump had pleaded not guilty in the case, and denied Daniels’ claims that she had a sexual encounter with him in 2006. His sentencing in the case is scheduled for July 11.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com