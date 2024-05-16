Congressional Black Caucus asks Biden to pardon Marilyn Mosby, says she has applied for clemency

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has officially applied for a presidential pardon, according to a new letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus to President Joe Biden obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

In the letter, the group of 60 lawmakers calls on the president to pardon Mosby, who was convicted at two separate trials of perjury and mortgage fraud.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for next week. Prosecutors are seeking 20 months in prison, while Mosby has asked for probation.

The Congressional Black Caucus’s letter argues that the prosecution against Mosby was politically motivated. Borrowing language from a similar letter submitted by civil rights groups including the NAACP, the caucus asked Biden to take “bold action.”

“As a nation that leads by example, our justice system must not be weaponized to prevent progress toward a more perfect union,” wrote Rep. Steven Horsford, a Nevada Democrat who chairs the CBC. “We share your desire for racial equity, Mr. President, and this Trump-era prosecution is in direct conflict with a justice system that serves us all.”

Mosby’s pardon application is not yet reflected on the Office of the Pardon Attorney’s website, but the letter from the Congressional Black Caucus links to the document and says it was submitted Wednesday.

In recent weeks, Mosby has gone on a media blitz to call attention to her request for a presidential pardon. She has insisted she did nothing wrong and that the government targeted her because of her high-profile criminal justice reform efforts and her public fights with Republican lawmakers, including former President Donald Trump.

Mosby’s prosecution has taken place under the Biden-nominated U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Erek Barron. While the investigation into Mosby started earlier, she wasn’t indicted until January 2022, nearly a year after Biden took office.

A federal jury found Mosby guilty of perjury at her first trial in November, where prosecutors charged that she lied about suffering a pandemic-related financial loss to pull money out of her retirement account early under the CARES Act, federal legislation intended to ease the economic harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosby used the money she withdrew, about $80,000 in total, to put down payments on two Florida vacation properties. Prosecutors also alleged that Mosby made a series of false statements when she applied for those mortgages; a second jury convicted Mosby of one count of mortgage fraud in February.

That verdict centered on the government’s claim that Mosby submitted a false “gift letter” when she applied for a mortgage on one of the Florida properties.

The government is asking to seize that property, a condo on Florida’s Gulf Coast, but Mosby asked to keep it Thursday in a new court filing. Arguing that the condo is Mosby’s “only significant asset,” her lawyer, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, is seeking to block the government’s forfeiture request.

