Congress urged to pass new laws aimed at protecting children and teens online

Lawmakers in D.C. are pushing two bills that would improve online safety for kids and teens.

The first bill they are considering would ban targeted ads for minors and add regulations for users under 16.

Another would give parents the opportunity to monitor their kids’ behavior online.

This comes after many parents and teenagers have called on Congress to act.

“For 10 years, I was trapped inside this echo chamber, where social media takes a classic American beauty standard and puts it on a loop in front of my face,” said Ava Smithing with Young People’s Alliance.

To pass them quickly, some lawmakers are pushing for the bills to be added to the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which is set to expire on Friday.

It is also the last major piece of legislation that needs to be passed before the fall.

