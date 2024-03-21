Congress takes key step toward banning more anchorages in Hudson River

After years of conflict over attempts to add anchorages for barges in the Hudson, Congress is on track to pass legislation that would effectively ban additional anchorages in the river.

A legislative fix was sought last year after the U.S. Coast Guard took a step that could have cleared the way for a seemingly unlimited number of barges to pop up in the river from below the Tappan Zee to the Port of Albany.

The Hudson River Protection Act passed the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday as part of the Coast Guard Reauthorization Act.

“Never again will big corporations be able to turn our Hudson River into a parking lot for dangerous barges," said U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, a Democrat who represents the 18th District. "This victory proves that when our community stands up with one voice to demand change, we can accomplish anything.”

Ryan crafted the legislation. Republican Reps. Marc Molinaro of the 19th District and Mike Lawler of the 17th District are co-sponsors.

Passing any legislation is tough in a gridlocked Congress, Ryan said. But because the bill is part of the larger reauthorization, it’s now on track to pass the House and then get passed in the Senate.

The impacted stretch of the fragile estuary houses endangered species and supplies water for seven mid-Hudson municipalities home to more than 100,000 people.

“This critical legislation will protect the inspirational beauty, health, and safety of the Hudson and communities along the river,” said Ned Sullivan, President of Scenic Hudson. “We remain committed to working with our Congressional delegation and Riverkeeper to safeguard the Hudson Valley's drinking water, wildlife, and people now and for generations to come."

Past expansion attempts stalled

Back in 2016, the U.S. Coast Guard cleared the way for 10 new fixed anchorage sites from Yonkers to Kingston. Local communities rallied against it.

The Coast Guard tabled the plan in 2019.

Hudson: How a Coast Guard move could allow barges to anchor in the river after all

Then in July 2023, the Coast Guard issued a Marine Safety Information Bulletin asserting that earlier anchorage limitations didn’t apply to the Hudson Valley. In an unexpected move, the memo re-examined the boundaries of the Port of New York and New Jersey, deciding the area where barges could not be added stopped around Irvington on the east bank of the river and Piermont to the west.

The regulatory area had previously stretched to around the busy ports of Albany and Coeymans.

Amid public and political outcry, the Coast Guard in November 2023 tabled the expansion while it did more research.

With the passage the Hudson River Protection Act, the additional anchorage ban would become permanent.

Lawler said the regulation would help preserve the natural beauty of Hudson Valley communities. “I’m going to continue working with my Hudson Valley neighbors and colleagues Pat Ryan and Marc Molinaro to make sure our crucial legislation becomes law.”

