Congress stops to mourn NC law enforcement officers killed in Charlotte shooting

North Carolina’s representatives on Tuesday led their colleagues in a moment of silence on the House floor following Monday night’s deadly shooting on law enforcement in Charlotte.

“Yesterday in a horrific act of violence, four law enforcement officers were killed in Charlotte,” said Rep. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat from Charlotte, on the House floor. “And more were injured as the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force sought to serve a warrant on a very dangerous person.”

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, members of the task force were at a house on Galway Drive in east Charlotte when 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr. opened fire on the officers. Hughes was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County.

A U.S. marshal, two officers from the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections and a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer were killed. Four others sustained injuries while exchanging gunfire with Hughes and trying to help their colleagues. Hughes was shot and killed.

Twelves officers are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, for firing their weapons.

Police took two people who were at the house into custody, and said during a Monday news conference that they’re fully cooperating with the investigation.

Congress reacts to Charlotte shooting

Mecklenburg County has two representatives in Congress: Jackson and Alma Adams. Republican Rep. Dan Bishop is originally from Charlotte, but currently represents a district that doesn’t include the city. The shooting took place in Adams’ district.

Jackson told his colleagues he was acting on Adams’ behalf when he asked for a moment of silence Tuesday because she was back home “standing with the community.” She is scheduled to attend and speak at a vigil Tuesday night.

“I ask my colleagues to join us in a moment of silence to honor the four law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe,” Jackson said, “to support the four officers who were injured and to recognize the courage of all the first responders who answered the call on that day.”

Jackson was joined by Bishop and Reps. Richard Hudson, Don Davis, Deborah Ross, Kathy Manning, David Rouzer and Chuck Edwards.

Across the Capitol, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer also recognized Charlotte from the Senate floor saying that they too mourn the loss of “these dedicated public servants.”

“We grieve with their families and we must do more to prevent shooting like this that involve AR-Style weapons,” Schumer said. “It is a tragic reminder that today too many dangerous assault rifles continue to plague too many of our communities and Congress has a responsibility to get these weapons off our streets.”

He said his heart goes out to all the families who lost a love one in the attack and thanks everyone who worked the scene.