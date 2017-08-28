Congress Needs to Open a Formal Impeachment Inquiry

Last Tuesday, the New York Times published a foggy story noting that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell “has mused about whether Mr. Trump will be in a position to lead the Republican Party into next year’s elections and beyond.”

The time for musing has passed. It’s now time to begin a serious conversation about the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump by opening a formal impeachment inquiry.

The evidence of criminality on Trump’s part is little clearer today than it was a day, a week, or a month ago. But no conscientious member of the House of Representatives can at this stage fail to share McConnell’s doubts about Trump’s fundamental fitness for office. As the Trump presidency enters its eighth month, those members of Congress who are serious about their oaths to “support and defend the Constitution” must confront a question. It’s not, in the first instance, whether the president should be removed from office, or even whether he should be impeached. It is merely this: whether given everything Trump has done, said, tweeted, and indeed been since his inauguration, the House has a duty, as a body, to think about its obligations under the impeachment clauses of the Constitution — that is, whether the House needs to authorize the Judiciary Committee to open a formal inquiry into possible impeachment.

It’s not a hard question. Indeed, merely to ask it plainly is also to answer it.

The fundamentals of impeachment are simple enough, but sufficiently abstract that you might be forgiven for thinking that serious consideration of an impeachment inquiry should remain a ways off. Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution provides that the president “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” This last bucket of impeachable offenses is broad — but it is not formless. As Charles Black, Jr., explains in his classic 1974 handbook on the subject, some acts are not crimes but are sufficiently abusive or ignominious to render an individual unfit for the nation’s highest office. On the other hand, as one of us recently wrote in an extended meditation on Black’s analysis, crimes rise to the level of the impeachable offense specifically if they are “subversive of government or political order“ or simply so serious as to make a president “unviable as a national leader.”

The problem in applying this rubric to Trump’s conduct is not that the president’s behavior raises no serious issues to discuss under the impeachment clauses. It’s the range and diversity of behavior the House Judiciary Committee properly should be considering that overwhelm. This is true even after you exclude the merely unpleasant or in any case-constrainable aspects of his behavior from the truly unacceptable ones. For instance, we are inclined to dismiss from impeachment consideration Trump’s plain tendency towards personal enrichment, which Congress has chosen not to check. If Congress wants to do something about Trump’s obvious conflicts of interest, it has remedies well short of impeachment at its disposal. We think an impeachment inquiry is appropriate only for those blatant misuses of executive authority that no other branch of government — and apparently none of the president’s advisers — is in a position to prevent. Yet even narrowed as such, the House — when it is finally willing to do its job — has what the military would call a target-rich environment.

In our view, Congress should be evaluating at least three baskets of possible impeachable offenses. There is a good deal of overlap between these classes of misconduct, but they are sufficiently distinct to warrant individual attention:

Trump’s abuses of power, most obviously exemplified by his conduct with respect to the investigations into his campaign’s collusion with Russia,

his failures of moral leadership, and

his abandonment of the basic duties of his office.

At the extreme, each type of misconduct not only denigrates the presidency, but also fundamentally undermines the security of the United States.

To start, it should be apparent to the reasonable member of Congress that abuse of power is the most prominent and problematic motif running through the Trump presidency. The country received a strong reminder of the point this weekend, when the Washington Post reported that Trump allegedly asked the attorney general to drop the criminal prosecution of Joe Arpaio, the former Maricopa County sheriff who was convicted of criminal contempt last month for flouting the order of a federal judge to stop detaining people he merely suspected of being undocumented immigrants. When the Department refused, Trump decided to pardon him if and when his own Department won a conviction. As the country’s chief executive, Trump is tasked with taking care that the laws be faithfully executed, but he has instead consistently undermined or explicitly threatened to undermine their fair administration — and sometimes for his personal advantage. That Trump sees the top officials within the Justice Department, and the FBI more specifically, as his personal lackeys is reflected in his most dramatic decisions, like the firing of FBI Director James Comey, but also in his pettiest, like publicly berating the department’s highest officials on Twitter when their actions do not further his political interests. For instance, he has tweeted insults at then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and for not investigating Ukraine’s alleged attempts to sabotage the U.S. election.