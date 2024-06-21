Congress looking at Fire Grants and Safety Act

Jun. 21—bland, va. — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., voted recently to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act, to renew grant programs that fund equipment and resources for fire stations, and also help hire, train and retain new firefighters.

Originally passed by the Senate in 2023, final passage of the new bill includes Warner-supported provisions tol promote nuclear energy deployment across the country.

"During my visits to fire stations across the Commonwealth, I've seen firsthand how these grant programs help stations hire and retain firefighters and secure important equipment upgrades," Warner said in a press release. "Firefighters put their lives on the line day in and day out to keep our communities safe — the least we can do is make sure they have the equipment and the personnel they need to do their jobs safely. I'm glad we finally got this legislation across the finish line, and I'm also happy to see it take important steps forward in another critical arena — improving the nuclear regulatory space. This legislation invests in our clean energy future by cutting senseless red tape, promoting American energy independence, and paving the way to bring more green jobs and infrastructure to communities across Virginia."

The bill would reauthorize the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which helps first responders obtain equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources to protect the public and emergency personnel from hazards.

It would also reauthorize the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, which provides funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, "frontline" firefighters available in their communities. It would also reauthorize and increase funding for the United States Fire Administration, the lead federal agency for fire data collection, fire research, and fire service training.

In 2023, Virginia's fire departments received 26 awards totaling over $6 million in funding through the Assistance to Firefighters grant program. Bland County Volunteer Fire Department received $163,476.

