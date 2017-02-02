Coal rule first to be killed by U.S. Congress, others near chopping block

Yellow mine waste water is seen at the entrance to the Gold King Mine in San Juan County, Colorado, in this picture released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) taken August 5, 2015. REUTERS/EPA/Handout/File Photo

By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to overturn a rule intended to cut water pollution from coal-mining waste, the first of a number of Obama-era regulations congressional Republicans are aiming to kill.

By a vote of 54-45, the Senate approved a resolution already passed in the House of Representatives to ax the rule, which is intended to keep water sources in areas of mountaintop removal mining clear of waste. Congressional Republicans and the coal industry considered the rule a job killer.

The resolution now goes to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it quickly. It was only the second time the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to stop newly minted regulations in their tracks, has been used since it was passed in 2000.

The Senate was scheduled later on Thursday to debate killing an equally controversial rule requiring extraction companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron to disclose taxes and other payments they make to governments.

That resolution is expected to also pass easily but Democrats, who cannot filibuster it, still mounted a fight by pressing Republican colleagues to vote to save the rule and possibly forcing debate to go long into the night. The Senate plans to vote on killing the rule on Friday.

Meanwhile, the House on Thursday also overturned rules intended to root out pay discrimination at federal contractors and to expand background checks for gun purchasers with a history of mental illness who receive Social Security benefits. The chamber then plans on Friday to overturn a regulation on methane on public lands.

Republicans are using their control of both chambers of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade to attack regulations they believe hurt the national economy. They cast the stream protection rule as an assault on industry that usurps state rights.

"The Obama Administration’s stream buffer rule was an attack against coal miners and their families,” said the top Senate Republican, Mitch McConnell, adding that it would have killed jobs in his home state of Kentucky.

Environmental activists, and their allies in the Democratic Party, said the rule would have made drinking water safer for those living in coal-heavy areas by monitoring for pollutants such as lead.

"Given that many of these toxins are known to cause birth defects, developmental delays, and other health and environmental impacts, this basic monitoring provision was essential," said Jeni Collins, associate legislative representative for environmental group Earthjustice, adding the rule was crafted over many years of scientific research

The coal industry hopes the repeal is the first step toward Trump overturning an Obama moratorium on coal leases on federal lands.

Under the Congressional Review Act, lawmakers can vote to undo new regulations with a simple majority, meaning Democrats cannot try delaying tactics. Agencies cannot revisit overturned regulations and the timing in the law means any regulation enacted in the Obama administration's final months is eligible for repeal.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Brown)