Congress will help victims of storm Harvey after administration request

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, which has battered southern Texas, flooding streets and leaving 30,000 people temporarily homeless in Houston, a spokeswoman for U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday.

"We will help those affected by this terrible disaster. The first step in that process is a formal request for resources from the administration," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in an email.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)