Congress is close to passing funding bills, here's what that could mean for the Lansing area

LANSING — Capital Region International Airport could receive more than $8 million to help build a new terminal as part of nearly $20 million in federal funding for area projects included in a newly approved "minibus" spending bill.

The $8.1 million for the Capital Region Airport Authority will go toward engineering and design work for the terminal at the airport, officials said last spring when seeking the money.

Funding for the projects cleared a "significant" hurdle Wednesday when the U.S. House passed a funding package, which is set to be passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden soon after, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin said Friday.

"As an important economic engine for the Lansing region and the state of Michigan as a whole, a significant investment at LAN will benefit the community in numerous ways," Slotkin said in April 2023 when the funding was first sought. "The airport supports a wide range of industries, including tourism, manufacturing, cargo, agriculture, and more."

Slotkin announced the initial approval of the airport funding Friday, as well as money for a dozen other projects across the 7th Congressional District.“This week, I voted for the first of two government funding bills that we need to pass to prevent a needless government shutdown," she said in a release. "This bill covers things like agriculture and transportation, but also includes funding for important community projects in the 7th District. I first announced which projects I would support as part of the Community Project Funding process last spring, so I’m glad they have finally passed the House and that we’re one step closer to making an impact at home."Last April, Slotkin highlighted the projects in the FY24 appropriations bill through the CPF, which supports local projects with federal dollars. Because Congress has relied on repeated, temporary budget extensions since September 2023 to avoid a government shutdown, the community projects put forward in April were at a standstill, Slotkin said. The passage of FY24 appropriations bills this week secures funding for the projects, she said.

Other Lansing-area projects with tentative funding approval include:

Meridian Charter Township had sought more than $7.5 million for affordable housing and mixed use development that would bring a 26,000-square-foot commercial and residential center to a development at Hamilton and Okemos roads. The development will have 206 housing units with about half of those being set aside for area median income-based housing for the first five years. The bill included $1,666,279 for the work.

The city of Lansing sought $5 million for revitalization and transportation improvements on Michigan Avenue that would focus on reducing vehicle speed and boosting bike and bus options, along with stormwater upgrades to reduce flooding for a central corridor in the capital city. The city is expected to receive $500,000.

The city of Leslie sought $4 million for trunkline sewer rehabilitation. The city received $1 million toward the work.

"The project consists of rehabilitating a major trunkline sewer feeding the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant to drastically reduce the amount of surface/groundwater being unnecessarily treated at the WWTP during wet weather periods," the original proposal said.

Ingham County sought $1.8 million for stormwater infrastructure improvements that would be used at the Potter Park Zoo to address overspill from outdoor pens, which is typical for zoos, but require special stormwater accommodations. The county received $959,000.

The city of Lansing sought and will receive $800,000 for accessible park construction at Louis F. Adado Riverside Park. The "first universally accessible playground in the region" goes beyond Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and a offers completely barrier-free experience.

The city of Grand Ledge was seeking $17.3 million for wastewater and sewage construction. A spillover in 2022 sent nearly a million gallons of partially treated water into the Grand River and the city has looked at boosting its sewer capacity.

"Over 10,000 residents and businesses within the city and portions of Eagle Township, Clinton County, and Oneida Charter Township, Eaton County depend on the Wastewater Treatment Plant and sanitary sewer system to function well and not negatively impact environmental health and safety," Slotkin's proposal said. The city is in line to receive $959,000.

In addition, the Eaton, Ingham and Clinton County Schools Trauma Care Project is expected to receive the full $720,000 Slotkin was seeking in 2023.Other Slotkin district projects with tentative funding include:

City of Owosso Public Safety Building: $1 million

Unadilla Township Fire Engine Pumper Rescue Apparatus: $850,000

Milford Police Department Transparency Initiative: $161,000

Lyon Charter Township SE Ring Road - New Hudson Drain Project: $850,000

City of Durand Trumble Park Project: $1 million

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: US House approves funding package that could provide boost to Lansing, mid-Michigan