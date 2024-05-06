Congregation questions unexpected death of Myrtle Beach pastor’s wife

Friends and loved ones are calling for a deeper investigation into the unexpected death of a well-known Myrtle Beach pastor’s wife. Investigators tell WPDE they’ve ruled her death as a suicide.

Mica Miller, 30, was found dead at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. She was found with a gunshot wound to her head.

The park is about an hour north from her home.

Miller’s husband, John-Paul Miller, is a pastor at a local church. He said it was self-inflicted, but the congregation and her loved ones are questioning how she died.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Miller’s death, WPDE reports. They said the community is not in danger, but have not confirmed or released a cause of death. However, the Robeson County medical examiner told WPDE she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Based on the nature of the wound, that it is consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. And it was not in the back of the head, as it has been speculated,” the medical examiner told the news station.

Some community members protested outside of the church Sunday. Mica’s friends and family told ABC’s “Good Morning America” they don’t think she took her own life.

“We were talking about her coming to church Sunday, getting her some help with her car payment -- just life stuff, just her moving forward,” her friend Angela Clark told “GMA.”

Clark said Mica was planning to get a divorce. She had filed for divorce once before, in October 2023, “GMA” reports. That case consensually was dismissed in February.

In March, Mica posted, “Please share this with ANYONE struggling with leaving a dangerous situation.”

“God hates divorce because it hurts people. But does abuse hurt people? How do you think God feels about that?” Mica said in a video.

Her last Facebook post reads, “When terrible, terrible TERRIBLE things happen to you (y’all know what I’m talking about) RPF: resting peace face.”

