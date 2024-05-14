Congratulations Class of 2024! Spanish River High School graduation photos

Julia Sampio, left, and her sister Samira Sampio get their photos made by their mom before the Spanish River High School graduation ceremony at the South Florida Fairgrounds on May 13, 2024 in West Palm Beach.

Congratulations, class of 2024!

It's that time again for the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" as high school seniors at Spanish River Community High School collect their diplomas at the school's graduation ceremony, held Tuesday, May 14, at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

This is the third year that graduations are back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID canceled ceremonies in 2020 and still posed problems in 2021 for the popular festivities.

Spanish River Community High School graduation photos

