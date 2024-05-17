Congratulations Class of 2024! South Tech Academy graduation photos

SouthTech Academy students at graduation ceremonies at the South Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Center in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

Congratulations, class of 2024!

It's that time again for the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" as high school seniors at South Tech Academy collect their diplomas at the school's graduation ceremony, held Thursday, May 16 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

This is the third year that graduations are back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID canceled ceremonies in 2020 and caused curbs in 2021 on the immensely popular festivities.

South Tech Academy 2024 high school graduation photos

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Class of 2024 South Tech Academy graduation photos